Protesters throw paint at Israeli embassy in Mexico, urge government to sever ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Protesters aimed balloons filled with paint at the Israeli embassy in Mexico on Saturday during a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

Police were on hand to cordon off the embassy in Mexico City, and the paint balloons did not reach the actual building.

The demonstrators had earlier marched through the capital, calling on the government to sever ties with the Israeli government.

One of the protesters said the government had failed to send a strong message in support of the Palestinians. "I would expect a left-wing government to have already clearly spoken out against what is happening. I think it should speak out now," she added.

Some countries prepare to recognize Palestinian statehood at the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

They include the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

