Thousands rally in Mexico City against Israel’s war on Gaza, demand global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Mexicans have staged a rally in the capital, Mexico City, in protest at Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried banners with anti-Israeli messages.

They chanted slogans against the deliberate starvation of the Palestinian children in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian crisis affecting the region.

The atmosphere was charged with anger and grief, as speakers highlighted the dire conditions faced by civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

Participants in the rally called for immediate international intervention to stop the massacre of Palestinian civilians and demanded unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to flow into the besieged territory.

Many echoed the need for a global response to the crisis, urging the international community to take more decisive action against the ongoing aggression.

The protesters demanded global sanctions on Israeli officials and the suspension of their country's relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Additionally, they called for the international prosecution of the regime’s officials for their crimes in Gaza and elsewhere across the region.

The demonstration was not only a reflection of local discontent but also part of a broader global movement advocating for Palestinian rights.

As voices continue to rise against injustices, the protesters in Mexico City underscored their commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, insisting that the world must hear their plea for justice and peace.

Meanwhile, Palestinian and international organizations once again condemned Israel's "deliberate" starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saying that humanitarian sites have become “killing fields.”

The organizations on Sunday warned that the Israeli regime is slowly killing over 2 million innocent civilians, including over a million children, by starving them.

Gaza’s Government Media Office, in a statement, said Israel continues to block the entry of essential food supplies into the strip, with children and the sick bearing the brunt of the regime's "systematic policy of engineered starvation."

This statement, disseminated via Telegram, pointed out that the blockade has resulted in a "systematic policy of engineered starvation" affecting over 2.4 million residents, including 1.2 million children.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has unleashed a full-scale military campaign against Gaza. The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed nearly 61,827 Palestinians and injured 155,275 others, mostly women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the blockaded territory.

