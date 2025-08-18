Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills seven amid mass displacement campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces struck al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, killing at least seven people, health officials said. The strike comes as Israel presses forward with a campaign to forcibly displace more than a million Palestinians from Gaza City into designated southern “concentration zones.”

Health authorities said the attack took place on Sunday, underscoring an escalation that coincides with the displacement drive. In a separate strike east of Deir al-Balah the same day, medical sources reported two additional Palestinian deaths.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that in the past 24 hours alone, Israeli forces killed 47 people, including 14 aid seekers, and wounded 226 others in a series of raids. Nine more bodies were recovered from the rubble of earlier strikes.

At least seven people, including children, died of starvation during the same period, raising the death toll from hunger to 258, among them 110 children.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, 22 months ago, at least 61,944 Palestinians have been killed and 155,886 wounded, according to health officials. Nearly 1,938 people seeking food and aid have been killed since late May, when Israel started a US-backed aid distribution system through the controversial Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Gaza’s government media office condemned Israel’s “systematic policy of engineered starvation and slow killing against more than 2.4 million people in Gaza, including more than 1.2 million Palestinian children, in a complete crime of genocide.”

It said that more than 40,000 infants are suffering from severe malnutrition and “their lives are threatened by gradual death.”

Meanwhile, Israel announced preparations to forcibly evacuate Palestinians from “combat zones” in northern Gaza starting Sunday, just days after Benjamin Netanyahu gave the army green light to “dismantle” what he claimed to be a Hamas command center in Gaza City and al-Mawasi, southern coast of the besieged Strip.

The displacement move comes on the heels of Israeli military affairs minister Israel Katz’s announcement of plans to establish a camp, described as a “humanitarian city”, on the ruins of Rafah. Last month Katz said that he had instructed the military to prepare for relocation, under which Palestinians would undergo “security screening” before being confined inside.

He said that the initial phase would transfer 600,000 Palestinians, most of them already displaced to al-Mawasi, into the camp, which would remain under full Israeli military control.

Human rights organisations and the UN have warned that Palestinians already enduring famine and relentless bombardment could be driven into even greater catastrophe if the plan is implemented.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), has previously warned that the plan would “deprive Palestinians of any prospects of a better future in their homeland.”

