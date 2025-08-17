Thousands march in New York to protest starvation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several thousand people attend a "Stop Starving Gaza" rally in New York. Chanting "stop the killing, stop the slaughter," the protesters marched from the New York Public Library through the streets of the city.

“We say no to Israel's killing of Palestinian journalists. We say no to Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people,” said Zoe Alexandra, Editor at Peoples Dispatch.

“Right now, Gaza is literally being starved, so the first thing I'm hoping to see is the opening of the borders of Gaza to let aid in,” said Moises Rodriguez, a healthcare worker who came from Long Island.

