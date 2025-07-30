Britain will recognize the state of Palestine by September unless Israel takes substantive steps to put an end to its war in the Gaza Strip.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his cabinet that the United Kingdom will recognize the state of Palestine by September unless Israel takes substantive steps to end its war on Gaza and commits to a lasting peace process, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to a statement issued after an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said the move could come before the U.N. General Assembly in New York unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

Starmer interrupted ministers’ summer holidays to discuss a draft European-led peace initiative and plans to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the U.N. has warned of looming famine.

In mid-July, over a third of lawmakers in Britain endorsed a letter urging Starmer to acknowledge a Palestinian state, with 220 representatives from nine various parties backing the initiative.

British decision comes days after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognize the Palestinian state.

European countries’ move comes amid growing international outrage over the starvation campaign imposed by the Israeli regime on Palestinian residents in Gaza.

Israel’s imposed war on Gaza has killed over 59,730 Palestinians and wounded more than 144,470.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and has strongly condemned Israel’s continued killing of Palestinians and its denial of access to food, water, medicine, and other basic necessities.