Call for Stamford Mosque Incident to Be Investigated as a Hate Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CT) has urged state authorities to investigate a recent incident outside a mosque in Stamford as a potential hate crime.

According to the organization, on Saturday night, a man stopped his car in front of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York in Stamford and shouted anti-Islamic and derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) at families leaving evening prayers. The verbal attack, carried out in the presence of children, was described as a “targeted verbal assault” intended to instill fear in the Muslim community.

In a statement, CAIR-CT called for increased police patrols around local mosques and encouraged the public to report similar incidents. The group stressed that such actions undermine the safety and peace of Muslim residents.

Richard Conklin, Stamford’s Deputy Police Chief, confirmed that the incident was reported on Sunday and has been referred to the Major Crimes Unit. He said officers are reviewing recorded footage and interviewing witnesses, adding that the investigation is progressing with urgency.

