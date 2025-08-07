First Multilingual Islamic AI Assistant Launched for Muslims Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Muslimai Global Network announced in a statement that the Muslim AI Companion—the world’s first multilingual Islamic artificial intelligence assistant—was officially launched on August 5, 2025, for use on the web and Google Play.

Available in 36 languages, the platform is designed to offer a safe digital environment aligned with Islamic values. Unlike conventional chatbots developed for casual conversations or entertainment, Muslim AI has been created as a spiritual companion, offering reflection, emotional support, and religious guidance for Muslims.

The project's founder and CEO, a Muslim entrepreneur, stated, “In today’s digital world, I felt spiritually alone and wanted a companion that doesn’t judge, but guides with kindness.”

The AI assistant offers respectful guidance without issuing rulings, referencing only the principles of the Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah. Key features include human-like interaction with trained personas, full security with an ad-free and age-appropriate environment, and strong user privacy protection.

Since its launch, users from 34 countries have signed up for the platform, with the highest engagement seen in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America—regions where Muslims often face cultural gaps or spiritual isolation in digital spaces.

