Call for Malaysian Mosques to Use Technology and Social Programs to Attract Tourists

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Tourism Centre of Malaysia, affiliated with the country’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has urged mosques to play a more active role in attracting tourists by utilizing technology and implementing social programs.

According to data from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the National Mosque of Kuala Lumpur, Putra Mosque, and Putrajaya Mosque collectively received nearly one million visitors last year.

The Islamic Tourism Centre has proposed that mosques employ tools such as interactive systems, QR codes, and a presence on social media to present architectural, cultural, and religious information in a modern format. This initiative, in addition to attracting domestic and foreign tourists, could also serve as a source of income for local communities.

The importance of hosting events such as “Open Mosque Day” to introduce the history, architecture, and social role of mosques, and to create opportunities for dialogue among various segments of society, was also emphasized.

