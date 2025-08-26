Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands gathered at Kuala Lumpur’s Independence Square for the “My Malaysia with Gaza” rally.

The event featured communal prayers and was attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other officials. A powerful tribute was on display, thousands of teddy bears, each representing a child lost in Gaza.

"We are here in Malaysia to join this very historical movement for our brothers in Gaza [...] As humans, we must speak, we must do something to save our brothers in Gaza," a participant said.

"This mass genocide is unreasonable and something we must never allow," another added. "You don’t have to be Muslim to support Palestine, you just need to be human."

The event was a part of a global wave of protests spanning across Australia, Kenya, and Europe.

