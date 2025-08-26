Dhaka seeks concrete actions to stop Israeli aggression in Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Regarding the recent indication of recognition to the Palestinian statehood from a number of Western countries, Hossain said this could be the least they could do to acknowledge the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the occupying forces of Israel.

He made the remarks during his intervention at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Jeddah, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reiterating Bangladesh’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine and the latter’s just struggle to attain self-determination and freedom, Adviser Hossain called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and credible and irreversible path to the two-State formula following the 1967 borders.

He expressed any unconditional support from the government and people of Bangladesh which might be tabled by OIC or the Muslim Ummah aimed at the emancipation of the brotherly people of Palestine.

On the sidelines of the Extra-ordinary Meeting, Hossain met Foreign Minister of the Gambia Sering Modou Njie.

They discussed the current status of the ICJ case against Myanmar on the Rohingyas and also decided to hold next foreign office consultation in Dhaka at a convenient time.

The Gambian Foreign Minister informed that he plans to visit the Rohingya camp soon.

Additional Foreign Secretary M Forhadul Islam and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the OIC MJH Jabed accompanied the Foreign Affairs Adviser during the ministerial and meetings on the sidelines.