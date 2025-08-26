Finland’s President condemns Israeli actions in Gaza as violations of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Finland’s President, Alexander Stubb, said that the Israeli occupation has contoured to violate the international law with its actions in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, he noted that the humanitarian situation there were seriously deteriorating.

Stubb added that the inability to control the situation in Gaza reflected humanity’s failure to address the ongoing violations committed by the occupying forces.

In a related context, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen affirmed that her country waited for the right moment to recognize the Palestinian state, reflecting a shift in Finnish policy toward the Palestinian issue.

Earlier this month, resident Stubb also announced his willingness to agree to recognize the State of Palestine if the Finnish government would submit a formal proposal to this effect.

