Canada condemns Israel for bombing Nasser Medical Complex, killing journalists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Canada condemned the Israeli bombing of the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists.

In a statement, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its country's dismay at the Israeli army's bombing of the medical complex, which killed five journalists and a large number of civilians, including rescue workers and health workers.

The statement stressed that Israel is obligated to protect civilians in the combat zone, and that such attacks are unacceptable.

