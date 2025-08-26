Pakistani Scholar calls for Islamic unity in support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, has praised Iran’s position on Gaza and called for greater unity of the Islamic Ummah in support of the Palestinian people.

In a written response to a letter from Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the Director of Islamic Seminaries of Iran, the senior Pakistani cleric described the Palestinian cause as a religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility for the entire Muslim world.

Rehman welcomed the stance of Iranian scholars, stressing that the struggle of the people of Gaza requires joint efforts by scholars, intellectuals, academic centers, and Islamic movements worldwide. He emphasized that supporting the oppressed Palestinians is a duty that transcends politics and must be pursued at the international level.

He also urged Muslim countries, international institutions, and freedom-loving nations to provide practical assistance and moral backing to end the siege of Gaza, underlining that unity and solidarity are essential to achieving the liberation of Al-Quds.

Concluding his letter, the JUI-F leader prayed for the success of efforts to defend justice, support the oppressed, and strengthen Islamic unity.

.................

End/ 257