Director of Iran's Seminaries: Religious leaders must unite, resist oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Seminaries, emphasized that fostering unity among religions and resisting oppression are the two foremost duties of religious leaders worldwide, speaking at the Second International Conference of Religious Leaders in Malaysia.

During a specialized session titled “The Gaza Disaster: A Mirror of the Incompetence of International Institutions and the Distortion of Human Values,” Ayatollah Arafi called for religious leaders to take responsibility for global crises such as Gaza, highlighting it as a symbol of the failure of international institutions and the double standards of human rights.

He outlined two main responsibilities for religious leaders: first, to promote unity, empathy, and cooperation within their own followers, then among all followers of divine religions, and ultimately among all humanity. Second, he stressed that religious leaders must actively resist oppression and colonialism wherever they occur.

Ayatollah Arafi said that realizing these goals requires dialogue, consensus, and continuous communication among leaders of different religions, alongside shared frameworks and common strategies.

Referring to Gaza, he noted: “The resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people reveal both the greatness of the oppressed and the failures of international standards and institutions.”

He reiterated Iran’s proposed solution to alleviate Palestinian suffering, calling for elections and surveys of all genuine Palestinians, and criticized proposals for normalization or the creation of a two-state solution as ineffective.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Arafi urged religious leaders to sever economic, political, and cultural ties with the Zionist regime and to work collectively to advance justice, peace, and human dignity.

