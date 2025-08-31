Director of Iranian Seminaries stresses Eexpansion of Iran-Malaysia religious ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of the Iranian Seminaries, called for the expansion and deepening of religious and cultural relations between Iran and Malaysia during a meeting with Dato’ Sri Dr. Mohammad Naeem bin Mukhtar, Malaysia’s Minister of Religious Affairs.

The meeting, attended by Iranian Ambassador Mr. Mohammadi, Cultural Advisor Mr. Arzani, and senior seminary officials, saw Ayatollah Arafi present Iran’s achievements in scientific, academic, and seminary fields, underscoring the importance of enhanced religious communication and cooperation between the two nations.

Minister Mohammad Naeem bin Mukhtar welcomed the Iranian delegation, highlighting the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ initiatives in endowments, Hajj, Zakat, international religious relations, fatwas, and educational programs. He also explained that each of Malaysia’s 14 states maintains an independent fatwa board and specialized Islamic courts.

The Malaysian minister expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral religious and cultural ties, praising the active participation and accomplishments of the Iranian seminary delegation.

