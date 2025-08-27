  1. Home
Ayatollah Arafi Travels to Malaysia at the Invitation of Prime Minister

27 August 2025 - 15:35
News ID: 1721126
Source: Hawzah News
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, director of Iran’s seminaries, left for Malaysia at the official invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by a delegation.

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the Public Relations Office of the Seminaries, this visit takes place following the joint invitation of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, the country’s Minister of Religious Affairs, and the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, with the aim of attending the Second International Conference of Religious Leaders on the theme “The Role of Religious Leaders in Conflict Resolution.”

During this trip, Ayatollah Arafi is scheduled to hold meetings with international figures attending the conference as well as Malaysia’s political and religious leaders. He will also visit scientific and academic centers, meet with Iranian expatriates, and engage with scholars of humanities and Islamic sciences.

