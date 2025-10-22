Director of Iran’s Seminaries briefs Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli on new programs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Seminaries, has met with Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli to discuss the continued development of scientific and ethical education within the country’s religious institutions.

During the meeting, held at the residence of Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, the senior scholar expressed satisfaction with the growing academic activities across seminaries and praised the management’s efforts to enhance research quality and strengthen students’ scholarly foundations.

The Grand Ayatollah emphasized the importance of advancing both intellectual and moral training, calling for sustained attention to cultivating distinguished scholars and deepening ethical values in seminary education.

Ayatollah Arafi, for his part, expressed gratitude for the Grand Ayatollah’s guidance and his recent scholarly contributions, including his address at the Tafsir Tasnim conference and his remarks during the centennial of the re-establishment of the Qom Seminary. He also lauded the Grand Ayatollah’s recent trip to Najaf Ashraf and his ongoing ethics lessons.

The seminary director briefed the Grand Ayatollah on new academic and developmental programs, recent approvals by the Supreme Council of Seminaries, and preparations for the upcoming International Congress commemorating Allama Mohaqqiq Naeini (RA).

