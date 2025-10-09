Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Seminaries Must Nurture Jurists to Preserve Islamic Guidance Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli emphasized that the primary mission of seminaries is to train mujtahids, highlighting the need for creative and innovative scholars to ensure the continuity of revelation and ijtihad in society.

Speaking during a session on external jurisprudence, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stressed that divine leaders appointed by God established their discipleship directly through the system of revelation, asserting that true knowledge comes only from the sources of God’s guidance and the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).

The senior cleric clarified that the role of wise scholars is to understand and convey divine guidance, not to originate it. He warned that those gifted with the capacity for ijtihad bear a divine responsibility to apply it; abandoning this path for ordinary work would be a neglect of this blessing.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli underlined that seminary students must go beyond memorization, learning the principles thoroughly in order to derive rulings independently through ijtihad. He concluded by reaffirming that the seminaries’ core purpose is to cultivate mujtahids who are both innovative and capable of sustaining the path of religious knowledge in society.



