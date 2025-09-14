Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Enjoining good is safeguard for freedom, not restriction

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli stressed that the Islamic duty of enjoining good and forbidding evil is fully compatible with individual and social freedom and should never be interpreted as a cause of violence, harassment, or social disorder.

In a recent address on the subject of “Freedom and the Obligation of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Evil,” His Eminence explained: “This obligation, which has been defined with clear conditions and specific qualities, neither obstructs personal or collective liberty nor entails harm, chaos, or disruption of order. Freedom is a perfection for human beings and a goal for both the individual and society, but since man is a limited being, his freedom is also necessarily limited. Unlimited freedom would mean lawlessness and unrestrained indulgence.”

The senior jurist underlined that while Islam recognizes and values freedom, it rejects absolute liberation that leads to harm: “Religion does not accept that man should be left useless, abandoned and without responsibility. A limited being, such as man, cannot be compatible with every belief, behavior, or expression. Therefore, freedom must remain within the framework of truth and divine guidance.”

