Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Linking art, poetry to monotheism is shield against foreign threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli stressed the need to connect art and poetry with monotheism, saying that if the teachings of tawhid (monotheism) are revived in their authentic form, Islamic society will neither go astray nor face threats from enemies.

In a meeting with Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Seminaries, and officials of the upcoming Fourth Monotheistic Poetry Congress in Meybod and Yazd, the senior cleric underlined the role of art in conveying profound spiritual truths.

“True art is that which can make intellectual and divine concepts accessible to the public through imagination and feeling,” he said. “Many poems remain trapped in the realm of illusion, but authentic works—such as those of Hafez, Saadi, Rumi, and Faiz Kashani—go further, turning the sensible into the tangible and the tangible into the sensible.”

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli warned that weakness in living monotheism emboldens enemies to challenge the Muslim community. “We may speak of monotheism with words, but as long as egos dominate our actions, society will not benefit from its true revival. A genuine monotheist will never be corrupt or deviant.”

He further emphasized that the seminaries today only cover part of the sciences of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), while the Islamic heritage holds treasures capable of laying the foundation for a monotheistic civilization. “If these assets are properly revived, Islamic society will be shielded from both internal weaknesses and foreign threats,” he added.

At the start of the session, Ayatollah Arafi and the congress officials presented a report on preparations for the Fourth Monotheistic Poetry Congress, highlighting the centrality of monotheism as the backbone of religious thought and social life.

