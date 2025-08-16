Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Arbaeen is a pillar of guardianship, shield against confusion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli stressed that the Arbaeen pilgrimage plays a vital role in preventing believers from confusion and disorientation, noting that the main goal of Imam Hussein (AS) was to educate and purify people through both words and action.

In a written statement on the significance of Arbaeen, the senior scholar cited a narration from Imam Hassan Askari (AS): “The signs of a believer and a Shia are five: performing fifty-one rak’ahs of prayer daily, visiting Imam Hussein (AS) on Arbaeen, wearing a ring on the right hand, prostrating on natural earth, and reciting Bismillah al-Rahman al-Raheem aloud.”

He explained that the fifty-one rak’ahs include the seventeen obligatory rak’ahs along with recommended prayers, particularly the pre-dawn night prayer, which strengthens the quality of obligatory prayers. “This is a hallmark of the Shia tradition and a gift from the Prophet’s Ascension,” he said.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stressed that the Arbaeen pilgrimage is not only a sign of faith but, according to the narration, holds a status alongside obligatory and recommended prayers. “Just as prayer is the pillar of religion, the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the Karbala movement are pillars of guardianship,” he noted.

He drew on the Prophet’s saying: “I leave among you two weighty trusts: the Book of God and my Ahl al-Bayt”, explaining that prayer represents the essence of divine religion, while Arbaeen embodies the essence of loyalty to the Prophet’s lineage.

Quoting the Qur’anic description of prayer as a means to regulate human nature and protect believers from fear, distraction, and inconsistency, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli likened the Arbaeen pilgrimage to a spiritual safeguard. “The movement of Imam Hussein (AS) aimed at human education and purification, accomplished through speech, moral construction, and ultimately the sacrifice of his own blood,” he said.

