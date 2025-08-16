University of Baltistan hosts 7th Hussain Day Conference on “Zainabi Role”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The University of Baltistan, Skardu, hosted the Seventh Annual Hussain Day Conference, commencing with a recitation from the Holy Quran. This was followed by a welcoming address from the University’s Vice President, Professor Dr. Naeem Tariq, who greeted the distinguished guests and outlined the objectives of the conference, highlighting its expected scholarly and intellectual contributions.

This year’s conference centered around the theme: “The Zainabi Role”. Speakers reflected on the blessed life of Lady Zainab (peace be upon her) and explored the practical dimensions of the Hussaini approach. They underscored Lady Zainab's embodiment of patience, steadfastness, courage, and truth, describing her as a timeless source of guidance for humanity. The speakers emphasized that inspiration drawn from Hussaini principles and the Zainabi mission is essential for meaningful reform and revolutionary transformation within educational institutions.

The discussions also addressed the current challenges facing the Muslim world. Speakers observed that under oppressive regimes, contemporary Muslims have been left intellectually and practically paralyzed, burdened by sorrow and widespread injustice. They attributed this decline to a departure from the Hussaini path and a reliance on rhetoric without action.

In response to this turbulent era, speakers called for a renewed commitment to Hussaini thought—to build intellectual and mental resilience, to prioritize the collective interest, and to promote unity within the Ummah. They asserted that true Muslim unity can only be realized through a sincere connection to the spirit of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), and that the Ahlulbayt (PBUH) serve as the most powerful link and foundational source for achieving that unity.

Prominent speakers at the conference included: His Eminence Sayyed Radhi Musawi, Sheikh Ahmad Torabi, Allama Ashraf Ali Tabani, Mufti Khalid Mahmud, Khawaja Najm, Dr. Abdul Aziz Ali, and Sayyed Hassan Shah. Each offered powerful, comprehensive, and well-researched insights into the life of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and the pivotal Zainabi role, making the conference a deeply impactful and enlightening event.

