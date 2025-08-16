Manifestation of Love and Faith: Arbaeen pilgrims in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the Day of Arbaeen, millions of devotees of the Master of the Martyrs (AS) from all over the world were present in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq.

They expressed their passion and devotion to the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and created a unique manifestation of solidarity and religious faith.

Arbaeen is the fortieth day after the event of Ashura and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions in the 680 AD Battle of Karbala.

This day is a reminder of the suffering and calamities that befell Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), especially Hazrat Zaynab (SA), after the event of Karbala.

Arbaeen is a symbol of ultimate sacrifice, salvation, patience and steadfastness on the path of the truth and the fight against injustice and oppression.

Every year, millions of devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) from all over the world travel on foot, with hearts filled with love and loyalty, to the holy city of Karbala to renew their covenant with their Imam (AS) and to heal the wounds of this tragedy.

This great global event is a symbol of the unity and solidarity of Muslims and free people of the world and preserves the message of the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS).

Following are images of the enthusiastic presence of pilgrims and devotees of Imam Hussein (AS) at the holy shrine of the Master of Martyrs (AS) in Karbala.

