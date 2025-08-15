Araghchi appreciates Iraq for hosting Arbaeen

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has expressed appreciation to the government and people of Iraq for hosting the massive congregation of Arbaeen.

Araghchi made the remarks on Friday in an interview with the Iranian Saba radio channel in Karbala, Iraq.

He said that Arbaeen walk is a significant Shia tradition, widely covered by media outlets, and stressed that no gathering in the world matches its scale.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH. This year, Arbaeen falls on August 14.