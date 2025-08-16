16 million Iranians participated in nationwide Arbaeen marches: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Qomi, head of Iran’s Islamic Development Organization (IDO), announced that approximately 16 million Iranians took part in Arbaeen marches across the country this year.

According to Mehr, In a post published on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the day following Arbaeen, Qomi shared statistics highlighting the scale of domestic participation in the annual religious observance. Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions in the Battle of Karbala on October 10, 680 CE (10th of Muharram in the Islamic lunar calendar).

"According to available data, around 16 million people in 850 cities and 2,200 villages across Iran joined the Arbaeen marches," Qomi stated.

He noted that this year’s turnout represents the highest recorded domestic participation in recent years. "Last year, approximately 14 million people attended Arbaeen processions inside the country," he added.

The marches were held by those unable to travel to Karbala, Iraq, where millions of pilgrims traditionally gather to honor Imam Hussein’s legacy and message of justice and resistance.

