Iraq hosts pilgrims from 140 countries for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Ministry of Interior says more than four million foreign pilgrims participated in this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has announced that the country hosted 4.1 million pilgrims from abroad for the annual Arbaeen procession.

According to Abbas al-Bahadli, the ministry’s spokesperson, these pilgrims came from 140 different countries to take part in the event.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, held each year in Karbala, marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in 680 AD. It is recognized as one of the world’s largest peaceful gatherings, attracting millions of people from across the globe. Many pilgrims travel on foot from Najaf to Karbala—a journey of about 80 kilometers—while others arrive directly from abroad to join the commemorations.

Security officials have reported no threats during the event. The head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell stated earlier that “no security risks have been recorded so far” during the pilgrimage.

Karbala’s governor also noted that the number of visitors has risen compared with last year, when more than 21 million people, including millions of Iraqis and international pilgrims, attended.

Arbaeen is notable not only for its religious significance but also for its display of hospitality and solidarity. Thousands of mokebs—roadside service tents—are set up along pilgrimage routes, offering free meals, water, and shelter to visitors. Pilgrims from different nationalities and backgrounds walk together, sharing the journey in an atmosphere of unity and faith.

