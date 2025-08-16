Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly slams restrictions on Arbaeen mourning ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior member of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly, Zakir Hussain, has strongly condemned the ban on holding the Arbaeen mourning ceremony in SOBHUPUR, calling it a clear violation of religious freedoms and the legal rights of citizens.

In a statement, Zakir Hussain said the Arbaeen commemoration — marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) — holds deep historical and cultural significance for the people of Sobhupur. He described it as “an authentic religious and historical tradition that carries a message of peace, sacrifice, brotherhood, and defense of rights.”

“No individual or institution has the right to prevent people from honoring the great sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said, stressing that Imam Hussain’s (AS) legacy is a “spiritual and lasting inheritance for all humanity.”

Hussain urged authorities to ensure full security for the Arbaeen procession, remove all obstacles to its observance, and take legal action against those responsible for the ban.

The head of Baluchistan’s mourning department echoed this sentiment, noting that preserving the culture of Ashura and honoring the martyrs of Karbala is both a religious duty and a universal message for freedom- and justice-seekers across all eras.

.................

End/ 257