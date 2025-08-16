Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Arbaeen, world’s greatest manifestation of love and humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi described Arbaeen as a “great capital of love, sacrifice, and humanity,” emphasizing that the event is unmatched anywhere in the world.

In a written statement on the status of Arbaeen, the senior cleric stressed that the annual march is far more than a procession. “With the unique spiritual attraction of Imam Hussein (AS), Arbaeen creates scenes that have no parallel in the world,” he said.

He highlighted the selfless spirit of service among pilgrims and hosts during the event, noting: “Where else can one see a young girl balancing a tray on her head to offer water or towels to pilgrims? Or people polishing shoes, massaging the feet of travelers, all without expecting anything in return?”

Ayatollah Makarem added that every aspect of Arbaeen reflects the highest virtues: “the greatest crowds, the finest hospitality, the purest affection, and the deepest sense of unity.”

