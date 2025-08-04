Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi urges balance between Seminary tradition, modern needs

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting with members of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi emphasized the importance of preserving the authentic traditions of Islamic seminaries while adapting to contemporary conditions.

Expressing satisfaction with the Council's recent activities, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi praised its dedication and attentiveness to seminary affairs. “A dynamic, active, and caring council overseeing seminary institutions is both valuable and effective,” he noted.

He underscored the significance of preserving foundational traditions, such as Islamic jurisprudence, which he said are rooted in the seminary’s rich heritage. However, he also called for critical reflection on their continued effectiveness: “These traditions must be respected, but we must also assess whether they serve today’s needs as well as they did in the past.”

Commenting on a new plan proposed by the Supreme Council, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi supported its limited, experimental implementation. “If successful under current conditions, it can be expanded. If not, the traditional method of professors directly supervising lessons should be reinstated,” he advised.

Praising the Council’s thoughtful and capable members, he expressed hope that it would help guide the seminary’s future role in preserving religious values and supporting the Islamic Republic.

Concluding his remarks, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi emphasized the importance of inclusive dialogue: “Listening to people’s views is essential to effective policymaking in seminary affairs.”

