Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi condemns martyrdom of Sheikh Shahoud in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a heartfelt message, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Hojjat al-Islam Sheikh Rasool Shahoud, a respected Syrian cleric, who was killed by Takfiri terrorists. The prominent Iranian Marja described the incident as a painful and unjust loss for the Islamic world.

“The news of the unjust martyrdom of His Eminence Sheikh Rasool Shahoud at the hands of criminal and Takfiri elements in Syria has brought great sorrow,” Ayatollah Makarem wrote. “He was a dedicated scholar of the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), who spent his life in the service of religion and in aiding the suffering people of Syria.”

The Grand Ayatollah also addressed Syria’s political leadership, warning that continued instability and exclusionary governance could fuel further chaos. “If a government inclusive of all ethnic and religious groups, compassionate toward its people, and independent of the enemies of Islam and Muslims is not established in Syria, the fire of dissatisfaction and violence will engulf all,” he cautioned.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Makarem prayed for the elevation of Sheikh Shahoud’s spiritual rank, patience for his bereaved family, and lasting peace and reform for the people of Syria.

.................

End/ 257