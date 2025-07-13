Hezbollah condemns assassination of Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah has strongly condemned the assassination of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud in Syria’s Homs province, calling it a vile act aimed at destabilizing the country and undermining national unity.

In a statement issued Saturday, Hezbollah said the killing was carried out by criminal and treacherous elements seeking to incite sectarian and religious discord within Syrian society.

The group emphasized that Sheikh Shahoud was a respected scholar and religious figure who dedicated his life to serving Islam and the Syrian people, mentoring youth and defending the oppressed.



Hezbollah underlined the necessity of pursuing the culprits and holding them accountable, along with anyone proven to be involved or complicit in this heinous crime, adding, “We are fully confident that the Syrian people will reject this extremist ideology that threatens the unity of societies, undermines stability, and targets every moderate opinion and enlightened thought.”

Hezbollah called on religious seminaries and academic institutions to denounce the crime in the strongest terms.

The movement stressed the importance of prosecuting those responsible and ensuring that all individuals involved face justice.

Hezbollah expressed confidence that Syrians would reject extremist ideologies that threaten social cohesion and target moderate and enlightened voices.

The security situation in Syria remains fragile under the rule of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a faction linked to al-Qaeda.

Sectarian violence, including the mass killing of Alawites in March, has heightened fears among minority communities under HTS dominance.

Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, Israel has expanded its occupation across southern Syria.

Israel has also conducted hundreds of airstrikes targeting former Syrian military sites and infrastructure.

The regime has faced widespread condemnation for violating the 1974 ceasefire agreement and exploiting Syria’s instability to seize territory.

The United Nations has denounced Israel’s continued attacks and violations in and around the buffer zone established under the 1974 accord.

