Israeli airstrikes hit former Syrian military sites in Homs, Latakia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against several installations once belonging to the ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s army in the Arab country’s central province of Homs and the western province of Latakia.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli fighter jets struck an air force battalion southeast of Homs late on Monday, with initial reports suggesting material damage and possible casualties.

The Britain-based monitor added that two more strikes hit a military barracks in Sqoubin town of Latakia province, where ambulances were seen rushing to the site.

The installations are now utilized by the militant forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime.

The Observatory also reported that Israeli warplanes violated southern Syrian airspace during the raids.

Additionally, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes in the desert city of Palmyra, though no immediate details are available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.

HTS authorities strongly condemned what they called “a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

They said the strikes constituted “a direct threat to Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability,” urging the UN Security Council to take action to halt recurrent Israeli attacks.

Since the downfall of Assad’s government last year, the Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals associated with Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has faced significant criticism for ending the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for taking advantage of the turmoil in the Arab nation following Assad’s ouster to seize territory.

The United Nations has denounced the continuous Israeli assaults within Syrian territory and the recurrent breaches occurring in and around the buffer zone established by the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

