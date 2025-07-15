Lebanese Hezbollah rejects Syrian Interior Ministry's allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Media Relations has issued a strong denial of statements from the Syrian Interior Ministry, which alleged that a detainee held in Homs province had connections to Hezbollah.

In an official statement, Hezbollah Media Relations explicitly rejected the claims made by Syrian authorities, stating that the individual mentioned has no affiliation with the group.

The party emphasized that it maintains no operational presence or involvement in Syria and reiterated its detachment from any ongoing events or conflicts in the country. Hezbollah reaffirmed its support for Syria’s peace, security, and national stability.

