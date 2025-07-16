Israeli airstrikes hit southern Syria amid ceasefire efforts in Suwayda

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a fresh wave of aggression aimed at destabilizing the region, Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian military positions in southern Syria’s Suwayda province on Tuesday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Acording to Mehr, the targeted sites, located in the Druze-majority governorate, included military vehicles and key access routes, with the reported aim of hindering Syrian troop movements. Israel’s Army Radio claimed that a Syrian tank was struck after allegedly advancing into Suwayda city. A military statement attributed the operations directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that the strikes were intended to disrupt Syrian military convoys.

The airstrikes coincided with a significant domestic development: Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra declared a full ceasefire in Suwayda earlier that day following consultations with local community leaders. SANA reported that Syrian forces began withdrawing heavy weaponry from the region, preparing to transfer security responsibilities to internal police units.

The escalation comes on the heels of deadly clashes in the area. On Monday, violent confrontations between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias left more than 30 people dead and nearly 100 wounded, according to a statement from the Syrian Interior Ministry.

Syrian authorities condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a blatant violation of sovereignty and a dangerous provocation that threatens regional stability amid ongoing efforts to restore calm.

....................

End/ 257