Baghdad Friday Prayer Imam: Resistance Front will overpower US, global domination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi, Friday Prayer Imam of Baghdad and professor at the Najaf Ashraf Seminary, declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies in the region possess the capability to confront and defeat the United States and any colonial or imperialist agenda imposed on the region.

Delivering his sermon at Friday prayers in Baghdad, Ayatollah Mousavi emphasized that Iran is not pursuing empire-building but is operating within the framework of a global Mahdist project—a mission centered on supporting the oppressed and paving the way for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (peace be upon him).

“What we are witnessing today in Iraq and across the region aligns with the conditions described in Islamic narrations as the prelude to the era of Imam Mahdi’s emergence,” he said. He clarified that this observation is not a prediction of timing but a political and spiritual analysis of current events.

He noted that recent years have seen a shift in political and religious discourse in Iraq—from local concerns to broader issues affecting the Shiite and Islamic world. This transformation, he asserted, reflects the deeper changes in regional power dynamics, not a stylistic or rhetorical evolution.

According to Ayatollah Mousavi, the core conflict in the region is not merely between countries like Iran and the U.S., but rather between two opposing worldviews: the Western-led project of global domination versus the resistance front led by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“When we speak of Iran, we are also speaking of Iraq,” he said. “The enemy makes no distinction between us.” He added that the global order, shaped after World War II and enforced through institutions like the UN Security Council, marginalizes any nation that resists its control—citing Iran’s enduring resistance as an example.

Challenging Western narratives about “Iranian influence,” he asserted that what is labeled as influence is in fact the strategic expansion of the resistance front, not imperial ambition.

He highlighted that this movement was founded by Imam Khomeini and is now guided by Ayatollah Khamenei, having taken root in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and beyond. “This is not mere rhetoric—it is a path paved with the blood of martyrs like Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, whose legacy continues in both Iran and Iraq.”

Addressing the targeted assassinations of resistance commanders, Ayatollah Mousavi pointed to such incidents as turning points. “The enemies believed eliminating figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would end the resistance,” he said. “Instead, the response has been strategic and symbolic, such as missile launches bearing the phrase ‘O Mahdi, we will follow you,’ reflecting a firm commitment to the cause.”

He concluded by asserting that the resistance front will continue its path until its divine objectives are fulfilled.

