General Mousavi: Armed forces stand fully alert for retaliatory action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, affirmed that Iranian troops are fully equipped and prepared to deliver a decisive response should any further hostile actions be taken by adversaries.

According to IRNA, speaking on Monday during a visit to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force headquarters in Tehran, Mousavi praised Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his leadership and expressed pride in the military’s strength and capabilities.

"The Iranian people can rest assured that with these courageous and capable forces on guard, national security will remain intact," he said.

Highlighting the army’s discipline and resolve, Mousavi noted that defense production continues around the clock to ensure readiness, even amid ongoing regional threats.

During the visit, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi delivered a detailed briefing on the outcomes of "Operation True Promise III," emphasizing the operational preparedness and strategic resilience of Iran’s military units.

He added that Iranian forces remain vigilant, with their “finger on the trigger,” fully alert to confront any new provocations or misjudgments by hostile powers.

