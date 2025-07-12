Iran’s military chief praises armed forces’ readiness after Israeli ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top military commander praised the Armed Forces for maintaining peak operational readiness, less than a month after their swift retaliation compelled Israel to seek a ceasefire.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, made the statement during a memorial ceremony in Tehran honoring Mohammad-Saeid Izadi, a senior IRGC Quds Force commander.

He paid tribute to Izadi, who was killed by Israeli forces before the ceasefire, and emphasized the lasting legacy of Izadi and other commanders martyred in recent attacks.

Mousavi highlighted the sacrifices of these leaders and their enduring impact on Iran’s military doctrine and national defense.

On the same day, Major General Amir Hatami reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to defending Iran’s territorial integrity.

He referenced the Iran-Iraq war under Saddam Hussein, noting Iran’s resilience and refusal to surrender any land during the eight-year conflict.

Hatami declared that Iran would never allow even a small portion of its territory to be taken, pledging continued defense of sovereignty.

These remarks followed Israeli strikes from June 13–25 targeting Iranian military and civilian sites, which triggered Iran’s counteroffensive.

Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, striking key Israeli military, intelligence, and industrial infrastructure.

The operation inflicted significant damage and was followed by an Iranian strike on al-Udeid, the U.S.’s major airbase in West Asia.

This escalation came after the U.S. joined Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian officials praised the retaliation, with former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei stating it showed Iran’s ability to confront both the U.S. and Israel simultaneously.

Rezaei noted that Iran’s actions occurred while other nations, including China, refrained from challenging American interests.

He added that the U.S. and Israel failed to achieve their goals, such as assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei, controlling Iranian airspace, and destabilizing the country.



/129