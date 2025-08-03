Iran remains fully prepared for defense as threats not over: Army chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army chief said the Zionist regime made a strategic miscalculation against Iran, stressing that the country does not regard enemy threats as over and remains fully prepared for defense.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami stressed that Iran does not consider the enemy threat to be over, saying the Zionist regime’s schemes failed after witnessing the miraculous resilience of the Iranian nation.

Speaking Sunday to senior commanders and officials of the Army Ground Force, Hatami described the Zionist regime as a hostile and obstinate enemy whose crimes against the Iranian nation were evident during the 12-day imposed war. He noted that Israel’s brutal actions have been seen repeatedly, both in Gaza over the past two years and during the regime’s less-than-80-year existence through its aggressions against other countries.

He added that despite suffering losses such as the martyrdom of senior commanders, distinguished scientists, and honorable citizens, Iran emerged victorious in the unequal confrontation, inflicting serious damage on the enemy and preventing it from achieving its goals.

Hatami stressed that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities remain intact and operational, just as retaliatory attacks continued until the last moment before the ceasefire was imposed. He underlined that Iran will pursue its path in the defense industry, science, and technology with greater determination than before.

The Army chief said global arrogance opposes the Islamic Republic because of its religious identity, patriotism, and progress toward scientific peaks. He noted that all branches of the Armed Forces, including the Army’s four forces, are advancing rapidly in science and technology and are more determined than ever to enhance combat readiness for comprehensive defense.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

