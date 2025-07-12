Iran's Army Chief vows armed forces will never cede an inch of territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, declared that the country’s armed forces will never allow even a single inch of Iranian territory to be separated.

On Friday, Hatami visited Shahid Lashkari Airbase in Tehran, accompanied by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, to assess the base’s combat readiness.

Hatami referenced the Iran–Iraq War, stating that during the eight years of Sacred Defense, Iran proved its unwavering commitment to defending its land.

He reaffirmed the Army’s mission to protect Iran’s sovereignty, the Islamic establishment, and the nation’s territorial integrity and independence.

Hatami emphasized that the Army will continue its duties with full strength and determination.

His visit followed Israeli strikes on June 13 targeting Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure, resulting in hundreds of casualties, including top commanders and civilians.

In retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, striking Israeli military, intelligence, industrial, and energy sites across the occupied territories.

The United States, previously engaged in nuclear talks with Iran, joined the conflict on June 22 by bombing several Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran responded by attacking a major US base in Qatar.

Satellite images revealed extensive damage to Al Udeid Airbase, contradicting President Trump’s claims that the base was unharmed.

The images showed the disappearance of a key communications dome, known as a Radome, following the Iranian strike.

On June 24, Israel was compelled to declare a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced by the US president.



