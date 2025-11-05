Iran defeated US, Israel in 12-day imposed war: Top commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Commander of Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari says that Iranian armed forces defamed the United States on the international stage after defeating it and Israel in the 12-day war.

Speaking among people in Zanjan province in a rally held on the occasion of anniversary of Aban 13, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance the takeover of the former US embassy, Admiral Sayyari emphasized that Iranian Armed Forces tarnished the image of the US government throughout the world.

Israeli regime is in no position to wage war again against the powerful Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that Zionist regime failed in its imposed war against Iran, and the US followed suit.

If the Israeli regime wages war against Iran again, it will be defeated by the armed forces of the country harshly, Sayyari underlined.

Under the wise leadership of the late founder of the Islamic revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Iran managed to tarnish the image of the US government in 1979, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari pointed to malicious measures taken by the Global Arrogance (led by the United States) and its support for the Zionist regime, Sayyari said, “In the past two years, the Zionist enemy, with the support of the US government, has committed heinous atrocities and crimes in the region and has martyred tens of thousands of innocent people."

Referring to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, he said, “In the early days of the war, the US government sent its puppet to war with Iran but the Zionist enemy could not do anything alone and finally, the US itself entered the battlefield but it faced a defeat too.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

