Black phone sparks security frenzy, threatening to bring down top Israeli leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency: “Israel” is experiencing an unprecedented security frenzy after the beaches of Herzliya have become the scene of a frantic search for a mobile phone believed to contain sensitive information capable of bringing down high-ranking military officials within the security establishment.

The missing phone belongs to former Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who was arrested following the scandal of a shocking video leak showing Israeli soldiers brutally assaulting a Palestinian prisoner inside Sde Teiman prison.

Hebrew sources revealed that panic was being gripped the Ministry of Defense and the army after it emerged that the phone was disappeared shortly before Tomer-Yerushalmi’s arrest. It is believed to contain suspicious communications and high-level orders to cover up the crime.

The occupation police have been leading an urgent investigation with the participation of officers from the Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, divers from the ZAKA unit, civilians, and metal detector enthusiasts are participating in the search, amid official confusion regarding who ordered the operation.

Security assessments warned that the loss of the phone meant the loss of crucial leads in a case that could shake the Israeli military establishment, especially after leaks were indicated to the dismissed prosecutor that managed a secret WhatsApp group including senior officers who shared videos of the assault and covered up the incident.

While the chaos is continued on Herzliya beach, a state of panic is prevailed in the army leadership for fear that those behind the orders for torture and cover-up will be exposed. Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv court has continued to detain Tomer-Yerushalmi amidst a strict media blackout and a complete ban on filming, in a desperate attempt to contain the damage from the scandal, which has begun to spiral out of control.

