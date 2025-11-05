IRGC Spokesman warns enemies of heavier defeats amid rising military readiness

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC spokesman highlighted Iran’s growing military preparedness, warning the enemies that they will have to suffer heavier defeats in case of any aggression against the country.

“Today the country is safer, military preparedness is greater and deterrence is increasing. The enemy’s weaknesses are more apparent and we are ready for inflicting heavier defeats (on enemies),” IRGC Spokesperson General Ali Mohammad Naeini said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a rally marking the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance in Karaj.

Referring to the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime and the US in June, the spokesman said the war was an American project, commissioned by the US and executed by the Zionist regime. “Iran stood alone against the entire NATO and CENTCOM, and the enemy suffered a heavy defeat,” he said.

“The 12-day war showed that American statesmen are not trustworthy, and the Iranian people were tactically aware and, through solidarity, became a steel shield,” General Naeini emphasized.

He then warned that the enemy’s post-war focus is on undermining national cohesion.

“The enemy’s strategy is to construct a narrative of victory from the previous war and to produce fear of a new war, targeting the economy, political stability, and the public’s morale in order to make Iran anxious and despondent,” he cautioned.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

