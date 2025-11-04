IRGC marks U.S. embassy takeover anniversary, calls it symbol of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has commemorated the anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, calling the historic event a powerful and enduring symbol of the Iranian nation’s defiance against global arrogance and U.S. hegemony.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Monday, the IRGC emphasized that documents recovered from the embassy — referred to in Iran as the “Den of Espionage” — revealed that the site functioned primarily as a CIA intelligence base rather than a diplomatic mission.

“The embassy takeover was a strategic choice between two paths: dignity, independence, and resistance on one side, and compromise, submission, and surrender on the other,” the statement noted.

Highlighting the contents of the embassy files, the IRGC stressed that U.S. diplomatic efforts in Iran were merely a façade for covert operations including infiltration, manipulation, subversion, and intelligence collection designed to strike at the Revolution when the moment was right.

The statement further underlined that Washington’s ongoing “policy of interference, pressure, deception, and threats” clearly shows that the conflict between Iran and the United States is not rooted in misunderstanding, but in fundamental and longstanding contradictions. It linked the standoff to the CIA-engineered coup of 1953, its continuation during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the decades of confrontation that have followed over the past 47 years.

