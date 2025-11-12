IRGC foils U.S.-Israeli plot, dismantles anti-security network in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization announced on Tuesday that it had exposed and dismantled a network of operatives working inside the country under the direction of U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies.

According to IRNA, in a detailed statement, the IRGC said the network’s discovery and takedown followed an extensive series of intelligence-gathering, monitoring, and counterespionage operations across multiple provinces.

According to the statement, the Zionist regime, acting as Washington’s proxy in the region, shifted its focus to undermining Iran’s internal stability after suffering a major setback during the recent 12-day conflict, seeking to make up for what it described as a humiliating military defeat.

The IRGC said the dismantled network included individuals who had been deceived or recruited by foreign operatives to carry out acts of sabotage, disinformation, and security disruption aimed at destabilizing the country.

It added that several interconnected cells were neutralized during the coordinated operation, reaffirming the IRGC’s commitment to protecting national security and confronting hostile intelligence activities.

