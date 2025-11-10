IRGC arrests leader of “Backdoor” hacking group linked to Mossad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has announced a significant counterintelligence breakthrough with the arrest of the leader of a hacking group known as “Backdoor.”

According to Iranian media, the group’s leader operated under a false online identity—a Dutch girl advocating for Iranian women’s freedom—and was allegedly leaking classified data on Iranian security forces to anti-Iran media outlets, including Iran International and networks affiliated with Israel’s Mossad.

The case dates back to 2022, when the “Backdoor” Telegram channel and Twitter account gained attention for publishing personal details of morality police officers and military personnel.

At first, “Backdoor” portrayed itself as a young European woman revealing secrets in support of Iranian women’s rights.

This narrative was widely amplified by foreign media, especially Iran International, which aired reports based on the leaked information.

However, a complex cyber investigation by IRGC specialists revealed that the persona was neither female nor Dutch, but a young Iranian man leading a domestic hacking group.

According to his confessions, his main motivation was financial gain through cryptocurrency transactions.

He admitted to receiving payments for targeting specific individuals and leaking high-value intelligence.

Further investigation revealed that the group was part of a larger, more dangerous network involving Iran International journalists, the rival hacking group “Lab Dookhtegan,” and ultimately, Mossad.

“Lab Dookhtegan” is known for its pro-Zionist stance and has openly claimed on its Telegram channel to have assisted in identifying intelligence targets inside Iran during recent unrest.

Iran’s security agencies continue to prioritize the detection and dismantling of foreign espionage networks.

These operations frequently target CIA- and Mossad-linked groups, often resulting in the arrest of dual nationals or individuals leaking sensitive military, nuclear, or economic data.

