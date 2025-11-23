IRGC Spokesman: Two more weeks of war would have ended Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s spokesman said that if the recent war had lasted just two more weeks, nothing would have remained of the Israeli regime.

Speaking at a specialized conference on scientific mobilization and educational initiatives held at Farhangian University, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, IRGC spokesman and deputy for public relations, said that Iran’s strategy was to rely solely on its own capabilities during the recent 12-day imposed war by the Israeli regime. According to Naeini, this approach enabled Iran to “impose defeat on the enemy.”

Naeini emphasized the role of popular mobilization (Basij) as a pillar of national power, arguing that any political system disconnected from its people is vulnerable to collapse. He highlighted the Basij as a force that unites diverse social groups and acts as a decisive variable in crisis situations.

Reviewing aspects of the recent conflict, he described wars as arenas that test deterrence, strategic doctrines, and national resilience. He said Iran’s armed forces have faced continuous threats over the past four decades, leading to a doctrine of defensive, people-based, self-reliant, and asymmetric power building established after the eight-year Iran-Iraq war.

Naeini added that evolving threats required investment in higher-range missiles and new capabilities. He noted that Iran had strong security coordination with neighboring states during the conflict, saying regional countries “immediately condemned” Israel’s attack on Iran.

He further stated that the average age of Iran’s missile scientists is around 30, describing them as dedicated young experts working “at the level of Martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam.”

According to Naeini, the recent attack against Iran was intense, rapid, and highly coordinated, representing the culmination of multiple regime-change efforts. He said Iran struck at least 45 strategic centers belonging to the enemy, inflicting significant damage and forcing a request to halt hostilities.

He argued that adversaries consistently misjudge Iran’s sources of power and stressed that had the conflict lasted two more weeks, “nothing would have remained of the Israeli regime,” citing statements by Israeli officials acknowledging losses and failures.

Naeini said Iran’s military forces are now even more prepared than during the 12-day conflict and are working to address previous damage. He concluded that Iran did not seek help from any foreign state and aimed to neutralize the narrative of a “weak Iran”—a strategy he said ultimately succeeded.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

