Foreign Ministry: Pezeshkian’s message to Saudi Arabia only addressed Hajj

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed that President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was purely a routine diplomatic communication, dismissing claims that the message included any reference to negotiations with the United States.

According to IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, responding to a question from IRNA on Monday, clarified that the president’s message dealt exclusively with matters related to the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

“As has been stated repeatedly, the content of President Pezeshkian’s letter to the Crown Prince was entirely focused on Hajj and contained no mention of negotiations,” Baqaei stressed.

He added that continuing to circulate unfounded speculation—and reviving allegations that have already been officially rejected—does nothing to serve the country’s national interests.

Baqaei also called on analysts and political commentators to place the nation’s broader interests above partisan considerations and to avoid injecting baseless claims into foreign policy discussions.

President Pezeshkian’s written message was delivered to Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister on November 18 by the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization.

