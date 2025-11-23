Iran’s Intelligence Minister claims Israel saces “epidemic of espionage”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s intelligence minister says Israel is facing “an epidemic of infiltration and espionage for Iran within its own institutions,” citing the recent arrest of an Israeli Air Force officer accused of spying for Tehran.

Esmaeil Khatib made the remarks during a provincial visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad on Saturday, after the Israeli regime indicted a 22-year-old Israeli soldier on charges of conducting spying activities for Iran, including transferring sensitive information on a military site to an “Iranian handler.”

Khatib said that Israeli authorities had acknowledged the detention of the officer, adding that “classified nuclear and high-value security documents were transferred to Iran.”

He also stated that this development demonstrates “the capability and strength of the Iranian military, intelligence, and security systems.”

Khatib further suggested that the intelligence breach, in addition to Iran's resolute stance during the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war, reflects a shift in regional power dynamics.

“We witnessed a powerful, united, and secure Iran in the 12-day war,” he said, adding that the war inflicted “serious damage” on Israel and contributed to its decline internationally.

Khatib further said that foreign adversaries were mobilizing extremist groups and launching multifaceted operations against Iran during the war, including by directing Takfiri militants and Daesh fighters towards the country, smuggling and stockpiling weapons, and executing extensive cyberattacks.

The minister said the objective was to trigger unrest and territorial insecurity in various regions of Iran, but their efforts were thwarted by Iran’s military, intelligence, and security institutions.

Khatib also asserted that the US strategy towards Iran has shifted from one of regime change and territorial fragmentation to “containment through intensified pressure,” which he described as a strategic victory for Tehran.

He also stressed the importance of internal unity in the face of attempts to exploit social tensions as foreign governments and opposition networks intensify their psychological and media operations to erode public trust in Iranian authorities.

Khatib further called for political, religious, and provincial figures to strengthen cohesion and counter “efforts to fuel dissatisfaction,” highlighting the need to resist all instruments of soft warfare used by enemies to sow division and distrust among the Iranian people.

He also pointed out that “despite decades of negative media campaigns portraying Iran as a threat,” the country is gaining growing popularity in global public opinion, with support from “120 countries” during the war, which “alarmed adversaries.”

The minister further emphasized the decisive role of Iran’s missile capabilities in the war, asserting that they targeted and destroyed strategic centers in Israel.

He also issued a warning about the expansion of military deployments in West Asia by the US, NATO, and their regional allies, characterizing it as an effort to exert military pressure on Iran while simultaneously working to create internal division.

Khatib further emphasized the essential role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in maintaining national unity, stressing that any attempts to undermine this leadership align with the interests of Iran’s adversaries.

.....................

End/ 257