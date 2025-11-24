Iran condemns Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah commander

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist crime of the Zionist regime targeting residential areas in Beirut and the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai.

In a statement late on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called the strike a “gross violation” of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and a “brutal attack” on Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The ministry emphasized the necessity of holding criminal Israeli leaders accountable for “terrorist acts” and war crimes.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah officially confirmed the martyrdom of its senior commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, in a devastating Israeli airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday.

Israel launched “a treacherous attack” on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday that killed at least five people, including senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai and four resistance fighters. It also wounded 28 others, including women and children.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims and paid tribute to Commander Tabatabai, praising his lifelong dedication to defending Lebanon against Israeli aggression.

The ministry also criticized the United States for its support of Israel, suggesting that this backing is causing the repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime.

The ministry also urged the United Nations and the international community to take decisive action against Israeli crimes, and called these military incursions threats to regional and global peace.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the inaction and silence of the United Nations and its Security Council regarding the continuous aggressions and countless crimes of the Israeli regime against the Lebanese people as regrettable and unjustifiable,” the statement said.

The ministry called for “serious action by the international community to confront organized terrorism and the Zionist regime’s warmongering against Lebanon and other countries in the region.”

“Without a doubt, the military adventures of the Zionist regime in the West Asian region are the greatest threat, not only to the peace and stability of this region, but also to international peace and security, and therefore confronting this threat is a global responsibility,” the ministry concluded.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 4,000 people and displaced over 1.2 million residents across the country since October 2023.