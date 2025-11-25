  1. Home
Sanaa Parliament Condemns Assassination of Lebanese Resistance Commander

The Parliament in Sanaa condemned the assassination of Lebanese Resistance Commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai and several fighters in Beirut’s Southern Suburb by Israeli shelling. It described the attack as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and international law, urging Arab and Islamic unity against Zionist aggression.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Parliament in Sanaa strongly denounced the “assassination crime” targeting Commander of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance, Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai (“Sayyed Abu Ali”), along with several fighters in Lebanon’s Southern Suburb, carried out by what it described as “treacherous and cowardly Zionist shelling.”

In a statement released Monday, the Parliament declared that the attack violated Lebanon’s sovereignty, amounted to “sinful aggression against civilian life, and a breach of international law,” and represented a “serious threat to regional security and stability.”

The statement urged the strengthening of Arab and Islamic unity to confront “Zionist arrogance and bullying.”

The Parliament honored the sacrifices of Al-Tabtabai, highlighting his long record of resistance against the enemy and support for the Palestinian cause, while extending condolences to Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance.

